"Tenía que blanquear dinero, corrupción política total", así reveló el 'pitufeo' del PP la exconcejal muerta al caerse de un balcón

La exconcejala del PP María José Alcón falleció esta sábado tras precipitarse de un balcón en su segunda residencia de Callosa d'En Sarrià, en Alicante.
Alcón fue protagonista en 2016 de unos audios en los que revelaba cómo el PP blanqueaba dinero negro. Fue a través de una conversación telefónica con su hijo, en la que llegaba a usar el término "corrupción total".
