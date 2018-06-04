Hora a hora se van conociendo nombres del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y, según ha podido confirmar Público, Teresa Ribera, la ex secretaria de Estado de Cambio Climático durante el segundo Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, ocupará una cartera que se denominará de Transición Energética y Medio Ambiente.
Ribera fue elegida por Pedro Sánchez entres los 17 integrantes de lo que denominó “el Gobierno del cambio”, una estructura que creó antes de las últimas elecciones generales como boceto de lo que podría ser su Gobierno.
Esto supondrá que la presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona, que era la más apuntada en las quinielas para esta cartera, seguirá al frente del partido y no entrará en el Gobierno.
Otras fuentes señalan que la secretaria de Igualdad del PSOE, Carmen Calvo, ocupará la Vicepresidencia primera del Gobierno; y también dan casi por seguro que la diputada Meritxell Batet podría ser la nueva ministra de Sanidad, aunque no hay una confirmación oficial por parte de la dirección federal del PSOE.
A media tarde se supo también que Josep Borrell será el nuevo ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, mientras todavía no se ha confirmado que destino político tendrán los dos pesos pesado de Ferraz: José Luis Ábalos y Adriana Lastra.
