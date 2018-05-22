El Juzgado Laboral de Itápolis (Brasil) ordenó el bloqueo de las cuentas del responsable de las finanzas de Ciudadanos, Carlos Cuadrado, el pasado 26 de abril, según adelanta Infolibre. Cuadrado, que es empresario y tiene distintos negocios en el país latinoamericano, es el tesorero de Ciudadanos desde su fundación en 2006.
El 7 de marzo de 2018 se conoció que el Servicio Brasileño de Correos no había logrado encontrar la dirección domiciliaria del tesorero del partido naranja y no pudo entregar la notificación de la cita judicial.
Este proceso judicial comenzó en 2014, cuando el secretario de finanzas del partido naranja fue demandado por no haber pagado la cotización de la Seguridad Social de uno de sus trabajadores de la empresa Ibertex Importação e Exportação de Máquinas Texteis Ltda, propiedad que compartía junto a un socio portugués.
Tres años después, en febrero de 2017, Cuadrado fue excluido del procedimiento judicial porque el juez entendió que era "exsocio" de la entidad. Pero en julio de ese mismo año, el Tribunal Regional de la 15ª Región de São Paulo decidió que Cuadrado tenía que volver a formar parte del proceso.
Albert Rivera ha sido preguntado en la Cadena SER por esta exclusiva de Infolibre. El líder de Ciudadanos considera que se trata de un "litigio laboral de 400 euros" y que, según él, este asunto "está absolutamente resuelto porque no tiene nada que ver con la política".
