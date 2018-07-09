Tezanos toma la "decisión dolorosa" de dejar la Ejecutiva para dirigir el CIS

Tras unos días de reflexión, este lunes el secretario de Estudios y Programa de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, José Félix Tezanos, ha decidido solicitar su suspensión inmediata de funciones en este cargo, tras ser designado como presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológica (CIS).
Antes de enviar la carta oficial a la dirección del PSOE, Tezanos ha enviado un mensaje a los miembros de la Ejecutiva en la que confiesa que "para un viejo socialista como yo es una decisión dolorosa", y resalta el "honor" que ha supuesto formar parte de la Ejecutiva Federal.
Tezanos explica la decisión para frenar que "el debate que se trata de alentar" al pretender ocupar ambos cargos afectase al secretario general del PSOE y a la credibilidad del CIS y, por ello, ha decidido dar este paso atrás.
El sociólogo, no obstante, mantiene su puesto en la Ejecutiva Federal, aunque ya anuncia que no asistirá a las reuniones del partido. Se ofrece a sus compañeros para colaborar en todo aquello en que pueda colaborar.
Tezanos, en un principio, valoró compatibilizar ambos puestos esgrimiendo su solvencia y objetividad en su faceta de sociólogo, que consideraba que no se vería mermada por su nuevo cargo.
No obstante, las suspicacias con el nombramiento surgieron de inmediato, así como las críticas, que comparaban este nombramiento como si el PP hubiera designado para este mismo cargo a su sociólogo de cabeza, Pedro Arriola.
