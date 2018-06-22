Público
Torra decide plantar al rey y no acudirá a los Juegos Mediterráneos en Tarragona

El president se reunió ayer con Puigdemont y acordaron no acudir a la ceremonia de inauguración para no coincidir con el monarca por su posicionamiento sobre el 1-O y su desatención a la carta remitida ayer.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. - EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, no asistirá al acto de inauguración de los Juegos del Mediterráneo que tiene lugar este viernes en Tarragona para evitar la coincidencia con el rey Felipe VI. A la ceremonia también acudirá el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

En la víspera de la ceremonia de inauguración que tendrá lugar en el Nou Estadi de Tarragona este viernes, Torra ha viajado a Berlín para reunirse con su antecesor en el cargo, Carles Puigdemont, donde acordaron no acudir al acto para no coincidir con el monarca por su posicionamiento sobre el 1-O.

La decisión llega después de que ayer Torra envió una carta al Rey, firmada conjuntamente con Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont, en la que destacaba que la inauguración de los Juegos Mediterráneos es una "oportunidad" para "reparar y recoser aquello que la violencia, la represión y la persecución contra el referéndum del 1 de octubre provocaron".

La carta pedía al Rey una reunión este viernes para exponerle la situación que se vive en Catalunya, pero el jefe de la Casa del Rey, Jaime Alfonsín, en nombre de Felipe VI, trasladó la misiva al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que no prevé que se produzca este encuentro solicitado por el president.

Torra ha estado sopesando las diferentes opciones que tiene encima de la mesa, desde plantar al Rey y no acudir a la inauguración de los Juegos Mediterráneos, como le reclaman la CUP y otros sectores del independentismo, hasta asistir a la ceremonia y explicitar allí su malestar con un gesto. La desatención por parte del Rey a este ofrecimiento ha sido el desencadenante de la decisión de Torra de no asistir al acto oficial. 

