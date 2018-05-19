Público
Catalunya Torra desafía al Gobierno formando un Govern con consellers huidos y presos 

El president de la Generalitat ha anunciado este sábado a los consellers de su Gobierno, entre los que están Aragonès, Artadi, Turull, Rull, Comín y Maragall, según un comunicado del Govern.

QUim Torra pren possessió com a president de la Generalitat en un acte de format reduït, amb el president del Parlament, el secretari del Govern i familiars convidats. EFE / Alberto Estévez

QUim Torra durante la toma de posesión president de la Generalitat. EFE / Alberto Estévez

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado este sábado a los consellers de su gobierno, entre los que están Pere Aragonès (Vicepresidencia y Economía), Elsa Artadi (portavoz y titular de Empresa); Jordi Turull (Presidencia), Josep Rull (Territorio) - que se encuentra en la cárcel - y Toni Comín (Salud) y Lluís Puig (Cultura) - en el extranjero -.

También están Ernest Maragall (Exteriores), Miquel Buch (Interior) y Josep Bargalló (Enseñanza), según un comunicado del Govern. Los demás consellers son Ester Capella (Justicia), Chakir El Homrani Lesfar (Trabajo), Jordi Puigneró (Políticas Digitales y Administración Pública) y Teresa Jordà (Agricultura).

En total, de los miembros del Govern hay 11 hombres y tan sólo tres mujeres. El nuevo gabinete de Torra se cierra marcado a la polémica al apostar por mantener a consellers que se encuentran en la cárcel y en el extranjero

La lista completa del nuevo Govern de Quim Torra

Pere Aragonès i Garcia: vicepresidente y conseller de Economía y Hacienda.

Jordi Turull i Negre: conseller de la Presidencia.

Elsa Artadi i Vila: portavoz y consellera de Empresa y Conocimiento.

Ernest Maragall i Mira: conseller de Acción Exterior, Relaciones Institucionales y Transparencia.

Miquel Buch i Moya: conseller de Interior.

Josep Bargalló i Valls: conseller de Enseñanza.

Antoni Comín i Oliveres: conseller de Salud.

Josep Rull i Andreu: conseller de Territorio y Sostenibilidad.

Lluís Puig i Gordi: conseller de Cultura.

Ester Capella i Farré: consellera de Justicia.

Chakir El Homrani Lesfar: conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias.

Jordi Puigneró i Ferrer: conseller de Políticas Digitales y Administración Pública.

Teresa Jordà i Roura: consellera de Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Alimentación.

(Habrá ampliación)

