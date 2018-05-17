Público
Torra pospone su visita a los presos hasta el lunes por "petición de Interior"

Según el Govern, Interior aduce razones "organizativas y logísticas" para el aplazamiento

El recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Quim Torra. (HAYONG JEON | EFE)

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha pospuesto hasta el lunes la visita a los políticos independentistas que están en la cárcel, y que tenía prevista para este viernes, por "petición del ministerio de Interior".

Según han informado fuentes del Govern, Torra pospone su viaje a las prisiones de Estremera, Soto del Real y Alcalá Meco para ver a los políticos presos hasta el lunes por razones "organizativas y logísticas" a petición del ministerio del Interior.

El presidente comunicó por carta el miércoles al ministro de Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, su deseo de ir a las cárceles y le expresó que lo haría una vez tomara posesión del cargo, algo que se ha producido este jueves en el Palau de la Generalitat.

