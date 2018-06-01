Público
Torra se querella contra Rajoy y Santamaría por presunta prevaricación

El president de la Generalitat considera que la decisión de no publicar los nombramientos se hizo en base "a una decisión arbitraria, extralimitadora de competencias y sin ningún amparo legal.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a su llegada a la cárcel de Soto del Real donde se entrevistó con los expresidentes de la ANC y Òmnium Jordi Sánchez y Jordi Cuixart, respectivamente. - EFE

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha presentado una querella ante la Sala Penal del Tribunal Supremo por un presunto delito de "prevaricación por omisión" contra el hasta este viernes presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y la vicepresidenta, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.

En un comunicado, el Govern ha explicado que el presidente ha formalizado la querella que ya anunció hace unos días, que presenta por la negativa del Gobierno central a publicar en el Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (Dogc) el primer Govern que nombró Torra, que incluía exconsellers en la cárcel y en el extranjero.

En la querella se argumenta que la decisión de no publicar los nombramientos se hizo en base "a una decisión arbitraria, extralimitadora de competencias y sin ningún amparo legal, contraviniendo de esta forma la ejecución de un acto reglado, debido y obligatorio".

