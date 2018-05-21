El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha insistido este lunes en su oferta de diálogo al Gobierno central: "Esto no puede seguir así, necesitamos solucionar este tema".
Lo ha dicho en declaraciones a los medios tras visitar a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y a la exconsellera de la Generalitat Dolors Bassa en la prisión de Alcalá Meco.
Torra ha reivindicado que se ha reunido con "dos mujeres extraordinarias, valientes y con un coraje sensacional", en referencia a Forcadell y Bassa, y ha pedido a la población catalana que no las olviden.
Ha asegurado que Forcadell y Bassa se sienten "rehenes de la justicia" porque no entienden por qué están encarceladas de manera preventiva.
"¿Cómo es posible que la presidenta del Parlament, que sencillamente permitió que hubiera un debate público, esté en la cárcel? ¿Cómo es posible que la consellera de Asuntos Sociales, que sencillamente cedió unos centros cívicos para que Catalunya pudiera votar, está en una prisión preventiva sin sentencia?", ha criticado.
Ha explicado que le han dicho que resistan y que "ellas continuarán si nosotros aguantamos", por lo que ha pedido que también lo hagan los ciudadanos de Catalunya.
Torra también ha visitado durante la mañana de este lunes la prisión de Estremera, donde se ha reunido con Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Raül Romeva, y tiene previsto ir a la de Soto del Real por la tarde, donde se encontrará con el presidente de Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart, y el líder de JxCat en el Parlament, Jordi Sànchez.
