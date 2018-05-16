Público
Público

Catalunya Torra tomará posesión este jueves como president de la Generalitat

Representantes del Gobierno de Rajoy y de la Generalitat están manteniendo una ardua negociación sobre los detalles del acto

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Quim Torra. (HAYONG JEON | EFE)

El recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Quim Torra. (HAYONG JEON | EFE)

El presidente electo de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Quim Torra, tomará posesión del cargo mañana, jueves, en el Palau de la Generalitat, según fuentes conocedoras de la negociación entre las administraciones central y catalana.

En las últimas horas, representantes del Gobierno y de la Generalitat están manteniendo una ardua negociación sobre los detalles del acto, que se celebrará mañana, puesto que Torra busca una toma de posesión austera y sin invitados.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas