El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, ha empezado este miércoles su primer viaje oficial a Washington, desde donde ha augurado que "Catalunya se unirá a las naciones libres del mundo" y ha defendido la libertad y la dignidad de los pueblos, que tanto se valoran en Estados Unidos, ha dicho.
Ha señalado que el 1 de octubre de 2017 los catalanes ejercieron el derecho a decidir, "y ahora hay que hacer efectivo el mandato democrático", por lo que ha indicado que Catalunya no dejará de trabajar hasta que la República catalana sea una realidad reconocida internacionalmente, ha informado el Govern en un comunicado.
Torra ha inaugurado en Washington el Catalonia America Council (Cac), una organización independiente sin ánimo de lucro que abordará retos que afrontan Catalunya y países de América del Norte, "para fortalecer las relaciones bilaterales".
El presidente catalán ha resaltado que "el carácter privado del Cac le libera de presiones partidistas y favorece su capacidad de influir en el debate transatlántico" en ámbitos como el comercio, la innovación, la investigación y el rol de los medios de comunicación.
Tras el acto, Torra ha participado junto a la consellera de Cultura, Laura Borràs, en una recepción a los catalanes que han acudido al Smithsonian Folklife Festival, que se inaugura este jueves en la ciudad y del que Catalunya es la invitada.
