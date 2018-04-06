Rogert Torrent, presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, ha reactivado la búsqueda de un nuevo candidato para presidir la Generelitat: este viernes a partir del mediodía iniciará una nueva ronda de consultas telefónicas con los líderes de las fuerzas políticas con representación parlamentaria en Catalunya.
La decisión se produce después de que este jueves el candidato hasta ahora, Jordi Turull (JxCat), renunciara a ser investido y JxCat propusiera de nuevo para el cargo a su diputado en la Cámara Jordi Sànchez.
Fuentes de la Presidencia del Parlament han explicado que la ronda de consulta será telefónica y no presencial, y que Torrent quiere proponer "hoy mismo" al candidato que deberá someterse al pleno de investidura próximamente.
El portavoz de la CUP en el Parlament, Carles Riera, ha asegurado este viernes que sólo se plantean apoyar la investidura de Carles Puigdemont (JxCat) porque es un "embate democrático al Estado", y emitirían cuatro abstenciones a una investidura de Jordi Sànchez (JxCat) porque creen que es una opción que se adapta al marco jurídico-político español.
"La vía Sànchez es una vía para hacer una investidura adecuada a la Constitución y el Estatut", ha dicho Riera. El parlamentario de la CUP ha destacado que la liberación de Puigdemont en Alemania demuestra que la vía exitosa para desarrollar la república es la desobediencia y la internacionalización en vez de adecuarse a la legislación española.
