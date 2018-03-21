Público
Catalunya Torrent asume la renuncia de Sànchez y abre una nueva ronda de consultas en Catalunya

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya espera lograr el "desbloqueo definitivo" de la legislatura en Catalunya

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, durante su comparecencia en el despacho de audiencias del Parlament donde ha confirmado la renuncia de Jordi Sànchez. | ANDREU DALMAU (EFE)

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha confirmado este miércoles la renuncia de Jordi Sànchez como candidato a la investidura, que éste le ha comunicado por carta, y ha anunciado que abrirá mañana, jueves, una nueva ronda de consultas para un "desbloqueo definitivo" y celebrar el pleno "en los próximos días".

Así lo ha explicado en una comparecencia en el despacho de audiencias del Parlament, un día después de que el hasta ahora candidato de Junts per Catalunya a la investidura declarara ante el Supremo que está dispuesto a renunciar a su escaño e incluso a dejar la política para salir en libertad, lo que allana el camino a Jordi Turull como candidato alternativo.

(Habrá ampliación)

