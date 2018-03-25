Público
Detención de Puigdemont Torrent buscará el lunes una respuesta "unitaria" con partidos, sindicatos y entidades a la situación de Cataluña

El presidente del Parlament ha realizado este domingo por la noche una declaración institucional en que ha recordado que en su anterior declaración del sábado ya pidió un frente común para "defender los derechos y libertades fundamentales".

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, durante su comparecencia en el despacho de audiencias del Parlament donde ha confirmado la renuncia de Jordi Sànchez. | ANDREU DALMAU (EFE)

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha anunciado que el lunes empezará a trabajar con partidos, sindicatos, entidades y organizaciones relevantes de la sociedad civil para "articular una respuesta conjunta y unitaria" a la situación de Catalunya.

Torrent ha realizado este domingo por la noche una declaración institucional en que ha recordado que en su anterior declaración del sábado ya pidió un frente común para "defender los derechos y libertades fundamentales".

Ha mostrado tristeza por la detención de Carles Puigdemont, al que ha definido como presidente "en virtud de la decisión libre, soberana y democrática de sus conciudadanos", y al que nadie puede cesar ni mucho menos perseguir, ha advertido.

