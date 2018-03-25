El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha anunciado que el lunes empezará a trabajar con partidos, sindicatos, entidades y organizaciones relevantes de la sociedad civil para "articular una respuesta conjunta y unitaria" a la situación de Catalunya.
Torrent ha realizado este domingo por la noche una declaración institucional en que ha recordado que en su anterior declaración del sábado ya pidió un frente común para "defender los derechos y libertades fundamentales".
Ha mostrado tristeza por la detención de Carles Puigdemont, al que ha definido como presidente "en virtud de la decisión libre, soberana y democrática de sus conciudadanos", y al que nadie puede cesar ni mucho menos perseguir, ha advertido.
