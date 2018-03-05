El presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent, iniciará este lunes la ronda de consultas con los líderes de los grupos parlamentarios para proponer un nuevo candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat.
Por el momento, solo ha trascendido que la reunión que el presidente de la Cámara catalana mantendrá con el presidente de CatECP, Xavier Domènech, a las 11.00 horas en el Parlament, han explicado los 'comuns' en un comunicado.
La ronda de contactos llega después de que el jueves Carles Puigdemont (JxCat) diera un paso al lado y renunciara a ser el candidato en la investidura y propusiera el miembro de su lista Jordi Sànchez para el cargo.
Jordi Sànchez es el candidato de Puigdemont pero el viernes el portavoz de ERC, Sergi Sabrià, se mostró reacio a la propuesta y propuso que el líder republicano, Oriol Junqueras, también podía ser candidato a la presidencia, aunque el sábado dio el visto bueno al expresidente de la ANC, encarcelado en la prisión de Soto del Real por la causa de la hoja de ruta independentista.
La propuesta de Jordi Sànchez fue transmitida a la CUP en una reunión trilateral con ERC y JxCat: la CUP la llevó este sábado a su Consell Polític y la rechazó, forzando a Puigdemont y al diputado de ERC Toni Comín a renunciar a su acta si quieren que prospere la investidura de Sànchez.
Pese a los interrogantes que genera la decisión de abstenerse de la CUP, Torrent (ERC) ha decidido mantener la apertura de ronda de contactos que se preveía para esta semana, aunque no estaba confirmada.
Sin el 'sí' de la CUP, los independentistas pierden la mayoría absoluta de 70 diputados que suman con los 'cupaires' lo que imposibilita una investidura en primera vuelta.
En segunda vuelta, se puede investir a un candidato con mayoría simple, es decir, con más 'sí' que 'no', y, pese a que JxCat y ERC suman 66 diputados por los 65 del resto de grupos, cuatro de ellos no tienen asegurado el voto.
Junqueras y Sànchez están en prisión y, previsiblemente, podrán delegar su voto, pero Puigdemont y Comín, tendrán difícil que otro diputado vote en su nombre ya que, tanto los letrados del Parlament como el propio Tribunal Supremo, ya advirtieron de que delegar el voto en su circunstancia --desde Bélgica-- iría contra el reglamento de la Cámara.
