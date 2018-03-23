Público
Público

Catalunya Torrent no desconvoca el pleno de investidura y leerá una declaración pro derechos civiles

Pese al encarcelamiento del candidato a presidir la Generalitat, Jordi Turull, el presidente del Parlament tiene la intención de leer una declaración "en defensa de los principios democráticos y de los derechos civiles y políticos".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent. /EFE

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent. /EFE


El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, no ha desconvocado el pleno de investidura para mañana y tiene la intención de leer una declaración "en defensa de los principios democráticos y de los derechos civiles y políticos".


Así lo ha comunicado el Parlament, que no confirma que haya votación de la segunda vuelta de la investidura como presidente de la Generalitat, Jordi Turull, quien no estará presente puesto que está en prisión por el procés.


El juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena decidió hoy enviar a prisión al candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat Jordi Turull, a Carme Forcadell y a tres exconsellers en una jornada en la que ha procesado a 25 implicados en el procés, 13 por rebelión, entre ellos Marta Rovira, que ha huido a Suiza.


En este contexto, el Parlament se ha limitado a comunicar que el pleno sigue adelante, sin dar más detalles, y sólo ha especificado que Torrent leerá una declaración política de marcado perfil soberanista. 

Etiquetas