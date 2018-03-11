Torrent: "No permitiremos que los jueces decidan quién preside la Generalitat"

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha asegurado que en esta cámara "no permitirán" que los jueces sean "quienes decidan quién es presidente de la Generalitat", durante un acto celebrado ayer por la noche en Vic (Barcelona).
Torrent participó anoche en el teatro L'Atlàntida de Vic en un acto organizado con motivo del 40 aniversario del diario EL 9 NOU en el que se combinaron las actuaciones musicales con los parlamentos y la proyección de un vídeo en el que se repasa la historia del rotativo catalán.
El presidente del Parlament pidió a los asistentes al acto que les ayuden "a exigir siempre el respeto institucional", y relacionó la libertad de expresión y el respeto institucional con la situación política catalana, marcada por la decisión del juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena de no conceder permiso al candidato de Junts per Catalunya (JxCAT) Jordi Sànchez, para acudir a la Cámara catalana y poder ser investido presidente de la Generalitat.
"No permitiremos —afirmó Torrent— que quien decida las mayorías en el Parlament de Catalunya, quien decida a quién se inviste, que decida quién es presidente de la Generalitat sean los tribunales, sean los jueces y no la ciudadanía de este país".
En términos similares se había pronunciado también ayer el cesado presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, quien acusó al juez Llarena de "usurpar la función que en democracia tiene el Parlament".
