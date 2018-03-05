El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha anunciado este lunes por la tyarde que propone al presidente del grupo parlamentario de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), Jordi Sànchez, como candidato a la investidura, sin fijar aún la fecha del pleno.
Tras reunirse a lo largo del lunes en su despacho de audiencias con el conjunto de líderes parlamentarios, Torrent ha confirmado a través de un comunicado su decisión de aparcar la candidatura de Carles Puigdemont y proponer a Jordi Sànchez, que cuenta con el apoyo de JxCat y ERC, aunque de momento no de la CUP.
Fue el propio Puigdemont quien planteó esta solución el pasado jueves, a la vista de que su investidura seguía bloqueada por las trabas legales.
Torrent ha propuesto a Sànchez, que sigue en prisión preventiva, como candidato a la investidura como presidente de la Generalitat, "al comprobar, después de la ronda de consultas con los grupos que ha hecho hoy, que es quien cuenta con más apoyos".
Así lo ha hecho público Torrent al término de su ronda de contactos, que se ha iniciado a primera hora de la mañana con una reunión con los representantes de la CUP Carles Riera y Maria Sirvent.
Posteriormente se ha reunido con el presidente del grupo parlamentario de los comunes, Xavier Domènech, con el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, y con el presidente del PPC, Xavier García Albiol.
Ya por la tarde, Torrent ha recibido en su despacho de audiencias a los representantes de ERC Marta Rovira y Raül Romeva, a los portavoces de JxCat, Elsa Artadi y Eduard Pujol, y a la líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas.
Torrent no ha fijado aún una fecha concreta para la celebración de la investidura y, de hecho, JxCat le ha pedido unos días de margen para intentar convencer a la CUP de que apoye a Sànchez y llegar así al pleno con un acuerdo atado.
