Torrent vuelve a proponer a Jordi Sànchez como candidato en Catalunya

El presidente del Parlament dice que el líder de la ANC es quien tiene más apoyos y  goza de "los derechos políticos plenamente vigentes" pese a estar en prisión

Un simpatizante de Carles Puigdemont con un cartel de apoyo a 'los Jordis' (Jordi Sánchez y Jordi Cuixart), antes de la rueda de prensa del expresident catalán en Berlín, tras su salida de una prisión alemana. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

El presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent, ha propuesto este sábado otra vez al diputado independentista Jordi Sánchez como candidato para presidir el gobierno catalán, al constatar que es quien tiene más apoyos y que goza de "los derechos políticos plenamente vigentes" pese a estar en prisión.

"Finalizada la ronda de consultas propongo al diputado Jordi Sánchez como candidato a la investidura", dijo Torrent en su cuenta de Twitter.

Desde Alemania, el expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont apoyó la candidato de Sánchez: "Confío en que esta vez la investidura de Jordi Sánchez tire adelante, porque tenemos los votos, el derecho y la legitimidad internacional", dijo Puigdemont.

Pero transcurridos tres meses y medio desde las elecciones autonómicas de diciembre y con el reloj puesto en marcha para que se convoquen nuevas elecciones regionales si el parlamento catalán no elija a un nuevo presidente en mayo, la opción de Sánchez podría resultar de nuevo frustrada por la justicia, que ya impidió el mes pasado su salida de prisión para asistir a un pleno de investidura.

El anterior candidato, el exconsejero de presidencia, Jordi Turull, retiró el jueves su candidatura.

Turull, encarcelado desde el 23 de marzo en espera de juicio por rebelión y malversación, no logró la mayoría absoluta de votos en la primera sesión de investidura del 22 de marzo y no obtuvo permiso para presentarse a una segunda sesión.

