caso Nóos Torres, el exsocio de Iñaki Urdangarin, tiene cinco días para entrar en prisión

El Tribunal Supremo rebajó ayer en dos años y diez meses la condena inicial de la Audiencia a Torres.

El exsocio de Iñaki Urdangarin, Diego Torres, a la salida de la Audiencia de Palma

El exsocio de Iñaki Urdangarin Diego Torres tiene cinco días para ingresar en prisión para cumplir la condena de 5 años y 8 meses por el caso Nóos, según le ha notificado hoy la Audiencia de Palma.

Torres ha llegado a las 9.01 horas a la Audiencia de Palma para que el tribunal del caso Nóos le comunicara la orden de ingreso en prisión, acompañado de su abogado, Manuel González Peeters.

El Tribunal Supremo rebajó ayer en 2 años y 10 meses la condena inicial de la Audiencia a Torres. Confirmó la condena por un delito continuado de prevaricación en concurso con malversación y por fraude a la Administración y delito contra Hacienda, y le absolvió de tráfico de influencias y blanqueo.

