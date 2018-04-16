El exjefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero ha recurrido el auto de procesamiento de la jueza de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela por los presuntos delitos de sedición y organización criminal y ha rechazado haber puesto al cuerpo policial catalán al servicio del proceso independentista ya que, ni él ni la cúpula policial, compartían "un eventual plan tendente a la celebración del referéndum".

En el recurso presentado el pasado lunes por su abogada, Olga Tubau, Trapero destaca que en la causa no hay ninguna manifestación pública ni privada que demuestre su connivencia con el plan soberanista: "Simple y llanamente porque no solo no realizó jamás manifestaciones en este sentido sino porque ni formó parte de la supuesta 'compleja y heterogénea organización' unida por ese designio, ni sometió el cuerpo policial autonómico a dicho proceso".

"Una cosa eran los desiderátums y la voluntad del órgano político y otra la actuación del cuerpo de los Mossos d'Esquadra, cuya cúpula, con el mayor a su frente, vino siempre presidida por una firme determinación de cumplir con el ordenamiento legal vigente y con las órdenes emanadas del Poder Judicial y de la Fiscalía", argumenta.

En su escrito, la abogada de Trapero resalta un correo electrónico enviado al presidente del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), Jesús María Barrientos, y al entonces fiscal superior de Catalunya José María Romero de Tejada, el 27 de octubre tras proclamarse la independencia, en el que Trapero se ponía a su disposición "con el fin de dar cumplimiento a los órdenes que se pudieran derivar en relación con esos hechos".

Fueron dos escritos en los que Trapero exponía que el cuerpo de los Mossos d'Esquadra se ponía a disposición tanto del TSJC como de la Fiscalía Superior habiendo tenido conocimiento de la aprobación de la declaración de independencia por el Parlament de Catalunya en la tarde de ese día, y desconociendo las consecuencias jurídicas de la mencionada declaración y sobre quién podían recaer las mismas.

