El major de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluis Trapero, que fue cesado por el Gobierno el pasado mes de octubre en aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución y que está investigado por sedición por la Audiencia Nacional, ha rechazado volver a comandar el cuerpo de la policía autonómica.
Según han informado fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra, el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y su nuevo conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, se reunieron ayer por la tarde con el major Trapero para ofrecerle volver a ejercer las funciones de jefe del cuerpo de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Trapero agradeció el ofrecimiento pero rehusó volver al frente de la policía autonómica ya que considera que "no sería conveniente para el buen funcionamiento de la organización policial" ni tampoco para su persona asumir esta responsabilidad ante su situación procesal.
Las mismas fuentes han señalado que Trapero continuará desarrollando aquellas funciones que los responsables del Departamento de Interior y el comisario jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Ferran López, le encomienden.
Torra agradeció, en nombre del Gobierno catalán, la labor desempeñada por el major Trapero "en el ejercicio de su cargo de servicio ejemplar a la ciudadanía".
El major Trapero está encausado por sedición por la Audiencia Nacional por la supuesta pasividad de los Mossos durante el acoso a la comitiva judicial que el 20 de septiembre registró la Consellería de Economía en una operación contra el referéndum del 1-O y por la labor del cuerpo durante la jornada de la votación.
