El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, en prisión desde el pasado 5 de noviembre, ha sido trasladado este viernes al servicio de urgencias del hospital Gregorio Marañón en Madrid. Villarejo está ya siendo atendido en el servicio de cardiología del hospital madrileño, según ha podido saber Público.
Villarejo y el comisario Carlos Salamanca, ingresaron en la cárcel el pasado 5 de noviembre por presuntos delitos de organización criminal, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales. A los dos se les acusa en el marco de la Operación Tándem por su implicación en una trama con la que presuntamente se habrían lucrado con servicios especializados de inteligencia y facilitado la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos no comunitarios en territorio español.
No es la primera vez que la salud de Villarejo está entredicho. Fuentes de instituciones penitenciarias conocedoras del día a día de Villarejo en prisión ya relataron a Público el pasado mes de enero que la vida carcelaria estaba pasando factura a su salud: "Dos meses en prisión dejan huella y a Villarejo se le nota perfectamente en su físico y también en su equilibrio psicológico".
(Habrá ampliación)
