El tribunal alemán aplaza sin fecha la decisión sobre la entrega de Puigdemont

El Tribunal de Schleswig-Holstein ha aplazado su decisión sobre la entrega del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont a la justicia española, sin fijarse un plazo máximo para resolver sobre el asunto, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
Gonzalo Boye, que forma parte del equipo de letrados que defiende al expresidente de la Generalitat y los exconsellers huidos de la justicia, ha explicado que el tribunal ya agotó el pasado 24 de junio el plazo de 90 días máximo fijado por la regulación de las euroórdenes para decidir sobre la entrega de Puigdemont a la justicia española.
El tribunal regional de Schleswig-Holstein ha comunicado a la Fiscalía alemana que superará los 90 días establecidos en la normativa, esgrimiendo la complejidad del caso y la necesidad de analizar la información que el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena le ha enviado para tratar de acreditar el delito de malversación en el procés independentista.
Según Boye, precisamente el envío de abundante documentación por parte de Llarena al tribunal alemán, con el fin de probar los delitos que se imputan al expresidente catalán, es el motivo por el que ha tenido que posponerse la resolución de la euroorden.
La decisión marco sobre euroórdenes fija un límite de 60 días, ampliable a otros 30, para resolver sobre las peticiones de entrega y, transcurrido ese plazo máximo, el tribunal debe comunicar a Eurojust los motivos de la demora.
El aplazamiento de la decisión sobre la entrega de Puigdemont dificulta que el Tribunal Supremo (TS) pueda sentar en el banquillo al expresidente catalán en el juicio por la hoja de ruta independentista que tiene previsto celebrar el próximo otoño.
El Tribunal Supremo mantiene procesado a Carles Puigdemont, en rebeldía, por los delitos de rebelión y malversación por impulsar la hoja de ruta unilateral a la independencia.
El expresidente de la Generalitat, que huyó a Bélgica de la acción de la justicia española, fue detenido el pasado 25 de marzo por la policía alemana cuando acababa de cruzar en vehículo la frontera de Alemania desde Dinamarca, tras participar en unas conferencias en Helsinki (Finlandia).
