Público
Público

El Tribunal Supremo se plantea rechazar la extradición de Puigdemont sólo por malversación

El juez instructor, Pablo Llarena, contempla dos opciones: o retirar directamente al euroorden o consultar antes al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea si la decisión de la Justicia alemana se ajusta al derecho comunitario

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El juez Pablo Llarena/EFE

El juez Pablo Llarena/EFE

El Tribunal Supremo no aceptará la entrega de Carles Puigdemont sólo por malversación, informa el diario El Mundo. Según esta información, tras la decisión del tribunal territorial de Schleswig-Holstein de extraditar a Carles Puigdemont sólo por el delito de malversación, el juez Pablo Llarena maneja dos opciones y las dos pasan por rechazar la entrega del expresident catalán.

La primera sería retirar la euroorden —no sería la primera vez que lo hace— y la segunda sería consultar el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea si la decisión del tribunal alemán es la correcta de acuerdo al marco europeo. "Una respuesta contraria a los intereses de la justicia española desembocaría también en la retirada de la euroorden", asegura El Mundo.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas