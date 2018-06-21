Público
Los gastos del director del máster de Cifuentes: miles de euros en comidas navideñas, suscripción a Spotify y gasolina

Según ha podido conocer 'El Independiente', el académico realizó numerosos gastos realizados por Álvarez Conde con cargo a una tarjeta de la Universidad que aparentemente no guardan relación con sus funciones académicas.

Enrique Álvarez Conde, en su comparecencia tras el escándalo del máster de Cifuentes.- EFE

Ya se conocen algunos de los gastos personales que Enrique Álvarez Conde, director del organismo de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) que impartió el máster bajo sospecha que cursaron Cristina Cifuentes y Pablo Casado, tuvo a bien cargar a la cuenta del Instituto de Derecho Público (IDP) —organismo de la URJC con personalidad jurídica propia que él dirige desde su creación a finales de 2001— y que consta en la denuncia que la Universidad interpuso a finales de mayo en los tribunales al considerar que los hechos podrían ser constitutivos de un delito de malversación de caudales públicos.

Según una información de El Independiente, el académico imputó al presupuesto público la compra de pescado y carne para las cenas navideñas, comidas en restaurantes, la suscripción a la plataforma Spotify, el repostaje en estaciones de servicio y el pago de artículos en unos grandes almacenes en vísperas de Nochebuena.

Según ha podido conocer dicho medio, la contabilidad del IDP incluye numerosos gastos realizados por Álvarez Conde con cargo a una tarjeta de la Universidad que aparentemente no guardan relación con sus funciones académicas. Ni por las fechas en que se llevaron a cabo ni por los establecimientos comerciales en los que tuvieron lugar

Etiquetas