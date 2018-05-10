El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha acordado hoy abrir juicio al magistrado de la Audiencia de Las Palmas Salvador Alba por delitos de prevaricación judicial, cohecho, falsedad, revelación de secretos y negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios.
En este procedimiento, la Fiscalía de Canarias pide diez años de cárcel para el magistrado Alba, al que acusa de haber manipulado una causa penal que instruía en sustitución de la juez Victoria Rosell con el propósito de perjudicar a su colega, que en aquel momento era diputada de Podemos en el Congreso.
La apertura de juicio habilita a su vez al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) a dictar algún tipo de medida cautelar, si procede, sobre Salvador Alba, que sigue en ejercicio y en estos momentos tiene pendiente de dictar la sentencia de uno de los procedimientos de corrupción más importantes de los últimos años en Canarias, el del caso Faycán, una trama de empresarios, funcionarios y concejales que desvió dinero del Ayuntamiento de Telde, presuntamente, a favor de ellos mismos y del PP.
