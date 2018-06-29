Público
Catalunya El TSJC dice que no se puede considerar víctimas de delitos odio a policías 1-O

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya tumba la querella de la Fiscalía contra el diputado de ERC Ferran Civit por unos tuits contra los policías del 1-O. El tribunal entiende que sólo son delito las expresiones de hostilidad hacia colectivos "vulnerables". 

Un agente de la Policía Nacional hace guardia en el exerior del edificio del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), en Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) no ha admitido a trámite la querella por incitación al odio que la Fiscalía presentó contra el diputado de ERC Ferran Civit por tuits contra policías del 1-O al entender que sólo son delito las expresiones de hostilidad hacia colectivos "vulnerables".

En un auto, la Sala civil y penal del TSJC acuerda no investigar la querella de la Fiscalía y recuerda que, según el Código Penal, "no cualquier colectivo o grupo social de personas" puede ser víctimas de delitos de odio, sino sólo aquellos que "puedan considerarse vulnerables".

