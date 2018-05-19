Los recién nombrados consellers de la Generalitat Jordi Turull y Josep Rull han pedido al juez del Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, su puesta en libertad provisional para tomar posesión de sus cargos el miércoles 23 de mayo, fecha prevista por el presidente Quim Torra.
La petición de su defensa, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, alega este sábado que han desaparecido las razones del auto del 23 de marzo que acordó su prisión preventiva, porque ese auto aducía riesgo de fuga y de reiteración delictiva.
El abogado Jordi Pina constata que sus defendidos tienen derecho a aceptar los cargos de conseller porque el artículo 23.2 de la Constitución reconoce su derecho a acceder a cargos públicos pese a ser presos preventivos.
