TVE no habla del vídeo del encontronazo de Letizia y Sofía en Palma

La televisión pública omite el vídeo en el que la reina Letizia se interpone entre la reina emérita y la prensa para que esta pudiera retratarse junto a sus nietas. Los informativos de TVE1 no han sido el único espacio de las cadenas de la corporación pública que ha dejado pasar el tema, sino que ni los magazines de la primera cadena ni el canal 24 Horas se han hecho eco de la escena, según informa El Mundo.

La corporación no quiere responder al motivo por el que no han publicado estas imágenes, mientras que el resto de medios de comunicación, tanto escritos como audiovisuales, han dado cobertura a la escena ocurrida a la salida de la catedral de Palma y el Consejo de Informativos de TVE está intentando averiguar el por qué de no emitir este contenido.

Al contrario del tratamiento que han tenido las imágenes sobre el momento de tensión entre las reinas Letizia y Sofía en la cadena pública, TVE sí que dedicó especial atención a las escenas difundidas por la Casa Real con motivo del 50 cumpleaños de Felipe VI.