La Unión Europea aprobó este jueves negociar dos normativas que pretenden facilitar que los sistemas de información de la UE puedan interoperar en Justicia e Interior, y avanzar así en materia de seguridad, informó el Consejo.
Los embajadores permanentes de la Unión aprobaron un mandato para negociar dos reglamentos que suponen un acceso sin restricciones entre los sistemas de información y bases de datos de la UE, en el ámbito de la Justicia e Interior, según un comunicado.
La interoperabilidad entre los sistemas de información de la UE permitirá que los datos se complementen mutuamente y ayudará a facilitar la identificación correcta de las personas, así como a combatir el fraude de identidad.
El ministro búlgaro de Interior, Valentin Radev, cuyo país preside el Consejo de la UE este semestre, afirmó que "garantizar la interoperabilidad de los sistemas de información existentes en la UE (...) significa una mejor protección y seguridad para todos".
Radev precisó que "para que el intercambio de información funcione al máximo, no solo es importante contar con la información correcta, sino también poder establecer los enlaces adecuados".
En particular, se quiere avanzar en un portal europeo de búsqueda simultánea, un servicio de búsqueda y comparación compartido de datos biométricos (huellas dactilares e imágenes faciales), un directorio común de identidades de nacionales de países no europeos y un verificador de identidades múltiple.
Los sistemas cubiertos por las nuevas normas incluyen el sistema de entradas y salidas de la UE, el sistema de información de visados y de autorización de viaje, la base de datos europea de huellas dactilares, el sistema de información de Schengen (SIS) y la información de antecedentes penales europeos de terceros países, así como datos de Europol y determinadas bases de datos de Interpol.
El asunto de la interoperabilidad entre este tipo de sistemas ha sido una prioridad política para la UE durante los últimos años, sobre todo desde los ataques terroristas.
La Presidencia del Consejo de la UE iniciará las negociaciones con el Parlamento Europeo para aprobar estos reglamentos, una vez que la Eurocámara haya adoptado su posición. Efe
