UGT quiere seguir contando con Albert Rivera en sus filas y le pide que "se replantee" su baja del sindicato. El sindicato ha respondido a las acusaciones del líder de Ciudadanos que les acusa de "apoyar" a los líderes independentistas catalanes al encabezar el pasado domingo la manifestación para reclamar la libertad de las personas encarceladas por liderar el proceso independentista.
El sindicato le ha aclarado a Rivera "la posición que mantiene" en relación con la manifestación: "La Unión General de Trabajadores como ya hemos expresado reiterada y públicamente que estaban para defender la creación de espacios de diálogo y entendimiento en Catalunya". Así como para "la modificación de la Ley Mordaza, por la que han estado o están encausados 300 sindicalistas y otros ciudadanos, raperos, artistas, etc. ".
UGT recuerda que "es un sindicato plural" y que en entre sus filas hay "personas de todas las creencias y pensamientos", incluso integrantes que están en contra de la
de la derogación de la reforma laboral o que brindan su apoyo a políticas que el propio sindicato consideran regresivas. Por ese motivo, el Secretario de Organización, Rafael Espartero, le pide a Rivera que reeconsidere su baja porque "este país necesita políticos, y partidos tolerantes para construir puentes que permitan políticas de consenso en todos los ámbitos".
Por su parte, Rivera considera que en los últimos años la organización "se ha ido politizando, desviándose de las funciones que le atribuye" la Constitución, hasta el punto de que "ha decidido apoyar a los imputados por delitos tan graves como rebelión, sedición y malversación de fondos públicos en el intento de golpe separatista del pasado otoño en Catalunya".
Albert Rivera era afiliado de la UGT desde 2002, año en que entró a trabajar como asesor jurídico de La Caixa porque entendía que este sindicato podía representarle y defender sus derechos como trabajador.
