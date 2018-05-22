Público
La Universidad Complutense abre una investigación sobre la licenciatura de Casado

La Inspección de Servicios del centro universitario llevará adelante la investigación en busca de irregularidades sobre la licenciatura de Casado tras aprobar la mitad de la carrera en cuatro meses. 

Pablo Casado charla con María Dolores de Cospedal durante un acto del PP en mayo de 2018. (RAÚL SANCHIDRÍAN | EFE)

Pablo Casado, el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, tardó siete años en aprobar la mitad de la carrera de Derecho —13 asignaturas— y sólo cuatro meses en aprobar la otra media —12 asignaturas—. Una circunstancia que ha levantado suspicacias y que ha llevado a la Universidad Complutense a abrir una investigación formal sobre esa licenciatura de Casado, según ha adelantado la cadena Ser.

La Complutense investiga si existe alguna irregularidad. De hecho, la semana pasada la Universidad ya pidió toda la documentación al Instituto Cisneros, el centro adscrito a la Complutense en el que Casado terminó la carrera de Derecho. 

Será la Inspección de Servicios de la Universidad Complutense la que llevará adelante la investigación en busca de irregularidades sobre la licenciatura de Casado.

