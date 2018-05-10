La Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) ha asignado a la expresidenta regional Cristina Cifuentes un puesto de forma provisional en la Gerencia del Rectorado, edificio situado la segunda planta del número 2 de la madrileña avenida de Séneca, tal y como consta desde ayer, miércoles, en el directorio de la universidad.
Según han explicado fuentes de la universidad, este es el procedimiento normal establecido tras este tipo de reincorporaciones, ya que el personal PAS depende de Gerencia. Sin embargo, será en unos días cuando la institución asigne el puesto y lugar de trabajo que ocupe definitivamente Cifuentes.
La exdirigente madrileña solicitó el miércoles la reincorporación a su puesto en Complutense tras renunciar a su acta de diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid. Según confirmaron a Europa Press, presentó un escrito de renuncia a la excedencia que venía disfrutando por ostentación de cargo público.
La Ley del Estatuto de los Trabajadores establece que el trabajador debe solicitar su reingreso al cargo público en el plazo de un mes de terminar el motivo de la excedencia. Este paso es fundamental para no perder la plaza de funcionaria, con independencia de que luego continúe en la institución o se decante por otra actividad profesional.
Cifuentes entró en la Complutense como técnico B de Administración y Servicios en 1990 por turno libre y en 2001 ascendió a nivel A, cuyos sueldos, dependiendo el nivel y la antigüedad, rondan entre los 50.000 y los 100.000 euros anuales brutos en la actualidad.
Pero la expolítica lleva 25 años alejada de la universidad desempeñando cargos en la administración, primero como diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid, luego delegada del Gobierno y por último presidenta regional, cargo al que renunció el pasado 25 de abril tras la polémica por su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) en 2012 y el vídeo en el que presuntamente aparecía hurtando dos cremas faciales en un supermercado.
