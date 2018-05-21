UPN abandona el pleno de Presupuestos para negociar 'in extremis' con el Gobierno

Una vez más, la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado va a ser de infarto. Con el pleno ya empezado, hoy lunes, y a dos días de su votación, el miércoles, el PP no cuenta con los votos necesarios para sacarlos adelante.

Mientras el órgano ejecutivo del PNV, el Euzkadi Buru Batzar (EBB), presidido por Andoni Ortuzar, continúa reunido en Bilbao, decidiendo si apoya o no los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, con el 155 vigente, UPN se reúne con el Gobierno para cerrar el documento que exigió, a cambio de sus dos votos, imprescindibles también para que se aprueben las cuentas del gobierno para este año.

Unión del Pueblo Navarro y el PP mantienen la tensión a cuenta del apoyo a los Presupuestos, desde la semana pasada, cuando en una comisión del Congreso, el diputado regionalista Íñigo Allí anunció que “no hay acuerdo” entre los dos partidos y advirtió de que no apoyarán a Rajoy si “mercadea” con el acercamiento de presos.

En ese foro, Alli exigió al presidente del Gobierno y del PP que firme un acuerdo con UPN dejando claro “su compromiso de que no va a mercadear” con la política penitenciaria. “Esa línea roja no la vamos a pasar”, advirtió. Jaime de Olano, diputado popular, consideró las palabras de Alli “ofensivas” y que Rajoy no tendría inconveniente en firmar algo semejante pero fuentes parlamentarias confirman a Público que hasta ahora el Gobierno no había dado señales de vida al respecto.

Las mismas fuentes afirman que la tardanza probablemente se deba a que el PNV ha pedido, a cambio de su apoyo a los presupuestos, "mucho más de lo que ha trascendido".

En cualquier caso, UPN no hará pública la posición de su voto hasta mañana por la mañana en el pleno, cuando ya se conozca también la decisión del PNV, que tiene que elegir entre cumplir o no su promesa de no apoyar los presupuestos mientras siga vigente el 155, es decir, mientras Catalunya siga intervenida.

