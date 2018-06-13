Público
Caso Noos Urdangarin llega a la Audiencia de Palma para recoger su orden de ingreso en prisión

El cuñado del rey ha llegado a las 12.14 horas a la Audiencia de Palma entre decenas de fotógrafos, cámaras de televisión y redactores esperaban ante la sede del tribunal

Iñaki Urdangarin a su llegada esta mañana a la Audiencia de Palma. (EFE)

Iñaki Urdangarin ha llegado a las 12.14 horas a la Audiencia de Palma para que el tribunal del caso Nóos le comunique la orden de ingreso en prisión para cumplir la condena de 5 años y 10 meses por corrupción que le impuso ayer el Supremo.

Decenas de fotógrafos, cámaras de televisión y redactores esperaban ante la sede del tribunal provincial al marido de la infanta Cristina, que ha acudido acompañado de su abogado, Mario Pascual Vives.

