Máster de Cifuentes La URJC nombra al profesor Pablo Acosta director del Instituto que organizó el máster de Cifuentes

El profesor titular de Derecho Público y Ciencia Política será el director del instituto tras la suspensión del catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde por las presuntas irregularidades en el máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.

El rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Javier Ramos, en rueda de prensa sobre el máster de la presidenta de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.EFE/ Javier Lizón

La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) ha designado al profesor Pablo Acosta como director provisional del Instituto de Derecho Público tras la suspensión del catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde por las presuntas irregularidades en el máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.

Así se ha acordado en un Consejo de Gobierno que se ha celebrado este martes de forma extraordinaria y centrado en elegir al sustituto de Álvarez Conde, han informado fuentes de la URJC.

Se trata de una elección provisional hasta que se convoquen elecciones en el Instituto de Derecho Público para elegir al nuevo responsable de este organismo autónomo asociado a la universidad.

Acosta se incorporó a la URJC en 2004 y es profesor titular de Derecho Público y Ciencia Política. También es secretario de la Facultad de Derecho

Álvarez Conde, suspendido

El pasado 13 de abril el rector de la URJC, Javier Ramos, decidió suspender de sus funciones como medida cautelar a Álvarez Conde de la dirección de este organismo y se le abría expediente disciplinario "por irregularidades graves", además del "incumplimiento de la obligación de remitir memoria de actividades, gestión y cuenta" del Instituto que dirigía, pese a haberles sido requeridas.

Además, adelantó entonces el inicio de auditorías de todas las actividades relacionadas con los institutos y centros propios de la universidad. El objetivo de esta medida es verificar que todos los procesos relacionados con la gestión académica y económica se llevan a cabo cumpliendo la legalidad vigente y la ética profesional.

La que era subdirectora del Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Laura Nuño, presentó su dimisión tras la polémica desatada por el máster de la presidenta regional, Cristina Cifuentes.

La propia docente explicó que la renuncia se formaliza por una "crisis de confianza" y que se trata de una decisión personal tras conocer las informaciones sobre presuntas irregularidades.

