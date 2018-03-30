Los diputados disfrutan de más días de vacaciones por Semana Santa que muchos de los alumnos de los colegios españoles. En total, casi todos los parlamentarios del Congreso tienen 17 días libres, desde el pasado 23 de marzo hasta el próximo 8 de abril, según publica el diario El Español.
El parón de Semana Santa viene precedido además de una actividad parlamentaria baste baja. Entre el lunes y el miércoles de esta semana, solo hubo dos reuniones de la Mesa y Portavoces de la Comisión de Seguimiento y Evaluación de los Acuerdos del Pacto de Toledo, a lo que hay que sumar el viernes 23 de marzo, cuando ya no hubo actividad tras los plenos y comisiones de los días anteriores.
La calma se mantiene la próxima semana, en la que no hay programados plenos ni casi comisiones, tan solo se reunirá la Comisión de Economía, Industria y Competitividad -en la que comparece el ministro de Economía Ramón Escolano, y la Comisión de investigación sobre la crisis financiera.
Por ello, los diputados que no formen parte de estas comisiones disgrutarán de 17 días ininterrumpidos de descanso parlamentario.
