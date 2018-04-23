Público
Público

Valle de los Caídos Comienzan los trabajos de exhumación en el Valle de los Caídos

En un primer momento se analizará la situación del osario de la cripta del sepulcro y luego se emitirá un informe técnico para comprobar la situación de la ubicación y cómo acceder a la zona donde se presupone que están los cuerpos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Valle de los Caídos. AFP

Valle de los Caídos. AFP

Los peritos del Instituto Torroja de Ciencias de la Construcción comenzarán este lunes los trabajos preliminares de exhumación de cuatro personas en el Valle de los Caídos tras la sentencia en firme de un Juzgado de El Escorial (Madrid).

El abogado de las familias que han pedido la exhumación, Eduardo Ranz, ha confirmado que estos trabajos, llevados a cabo por técnicos del Instituto Torroja, perteneciente al Centro Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), comenzarán a las 9:30 horas.

En un primer momento se analizará la situación del osario de la cripta del sepulcro y luego se emitirá un informe técnico para comprobar la situación de la ubicación y cómo acceder a la zona donde se presupone que están los restos de las cuatro personas que se buscan.

Una sentencia permitió la exhumación de los hermanos Manuel y Antonio Lapeña, fusilados en 1936; y de Pedro Gil Calonge y Juan González Moreno.

El letrado de las familias considera que este lunes será un día histórico porque será la "primera vez" que se entrará en el recinto con "la sociedad española en su conjunto como testigo".

Etiquetas