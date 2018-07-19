La Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica ha denunciado hoy ante la Fiscalía General del Estado a los benedictinos del Valle de los Caídos por enaltecimiento de la dictadura al estar el escudo personal de Franco tanto en la entrada al recinto como impreso en platos y servilletas de la hospedería.
La asociación apela en su escrito a la Fiscalía, en el que denuncia también a Patrimonio Nacional, al artículo 16 de la Ley de la Memoria Histórica, que impide dentro del recinto del Valle de los Caídos "actos de naturaleza política ni exaltadores de la Guerra Civil, de sus protagonistas o del franquismo".
La presencia del símbolo personal del dictador Francisco Franco "tira por tierra todas las teorías y los bulos que hablan de su falta de vínculo con el monumento construido en Cuelgamuros", según explica el colectivo en un comunicado.
Demuestran, en su opinión, que en todo momento se trató de un proyecto personalista del dictador, "un mausoleo descomunal construido para su gloria", que "quiso blindar trasladando restos de personas que habían defendido la legalidad en la guerra de 1936 y otras que se habían sumado a su golpe".
Sin embargo, denuncia la asociación, en el recinto sólo se encuentran referencias al fundador de la Falange, José Antonio Primo de Rivera, y a Franco, mientras "se oculta la identidad de los más de 30.000 cuerpos que fueron trasladados al recinto".
La asociación espera que se obligue a Patrimonio Nacional y a la comunidad benedictina al cumplimiento de la ley en el Valle de los Caídos, un espacio "tan complejo" que, insiste, debe ser "resignificado desde lo valores de la democracia".
