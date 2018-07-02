Nueva Canarias ha anunciado este lunes el "decaimiento de cualquier compromiso con el PSOE", en protesta por la no aplicación de manera inmediata por parte del Ministerio de Fomento del descuento de un 75 % en los viajes a la Península para los residentes de las islas y de Ceuta y Melilla.
El anuncio lo ha hecho ante el pleno del Congreso el diputado de ese partido, Pedro Quevedo, que ha criticado la "incalificable paciencia" del ministro José Luis Ábalos, a quien ha calificado de "displicente" y "desinformado".
Quevedo ha apuntado, no obstante, que la ruptura está pendiente de la "decisión ejecutiva de la dirección de Nueva Canarias".
(Habrá ampliación)
