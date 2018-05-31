Público
Moción de censura Los vídeos del debate en el Congreso de la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy

Estos son los mejores momentos de las intervenciones de los diputados durante la sesión de este jueves.

El Congreso debate este jueves y este viernes la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE contra el presidente, Mariano Rajoy, para que Pedro Sánchez se convierta en el próximo presidente del Gobierno.

