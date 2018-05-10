Público
Catalunya Viggo Mortensen se hace socio de Òmnium Cultural

Con esta nueva incorporación la entidad independentista caralana ya supera a los 115.000 socios

El actor Viggo Mortensen se ha hecho socio de Òmnium Cultural. Así lo ha anunciado la asociación independentista catalana a través de su cuenta de Twitter. 

El actor, de nacionalidad estadounidense, lleva varios años residiendo en España y es pareja de la actriz catalana Ariadna Gil. Es muy conocido por varios de sus trabajos, especialmente por su papel de Aragorn en la trilogía de El señor de los anillos, pero también por películas como Alatriste, Promesas del este o Un método peligroso.

Òmnium Cultural también ha informado de que con esta nueva incorporación la entidad ya supera a los 115.000 socios

