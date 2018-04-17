La Fiscalía Anticorrupción se ha opuesto al recurso en el que la defensa del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo pide al magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea la excarcelación del expolicía, cuando se cumplen cinco meses desde su ingreso en prisión provisional, informan fuentes fiscales.
El excomisario ha vuelto a pedir su libertad al juez que le investiga por presuntos delitos de organización criminal, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales tras su ingreso en prisión el pasado 5 de noviembre. Lo hace después de que la Sala de lo Penal también le negase su excarcelación a principios del mes de marzo.
Tanto Villarejo como el excomisario jefe de Barajas Carlos Salamanca ingresaron por orden de la titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 3, Carmen Lamela en el marco de la operación Tándem, que investiga su integración en una presunta trama con la que se habrían lucrado con servicios especializados de inteligencia y facilitado la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos no comunitarios en territorio español.
Una de las últimas diligencias acordadas por el magistrado en la causa fue la citación de Salamanca, en libertad desde comienzos de marzo, después de que Anticorrupción solicitase que se crease una pieza separada para la instrucción y posterior enjuiciamiento de los hechos relacionados con el delito de cohecho ante la existencia de "actividades ilícitas".
La Operación Tándem fue iniciada por la unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Policía Nacional y tiene como objetivo el desmantelamiento de una organización criminal que pretendía la "reintroducción en España, y otros países de la Unión Europea, de fondos procedentes de actividades ilícitas vinculadas a la corrupción internacional en los negocios".
Según Anticorrupción, los detenidos se prevalecían de las funciones propias de sus respectivos cargos policiales, "especialmente sensibles para la seguridad nacional", con la intención de recibir "elevadas sumas de dinero así como regalos suntuarios diversos, a cambio de la prestación de servicios especializados de inteligencia y de facilitar la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos no comunitarios en territorio nacional.
