El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea ha citado a declarar este miércoles al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, después de que la pasada semana le denegara su excarcelación.
El magistrado de refuerzo del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 acordó mantener esta medida cautelar dictada el pasado mes de noviembre al entender que existen "indicios suficientes que permiten atribuir su implicación directa en los delitos" de los que se le acusa, esto es, organización criminal, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales.
Teniendo en cuenta la naturaleza de estos delitos y las penas a las que pudiera ser condenado el excomisario, y para "garantizar la eficacia de la investigación procesal y la disponibilidad del investigado a los llamamientos judiciales", De Egea ha decidido mantener la situación de prisión provisional.
Eso sí, el juez deja claro en su auto que esto no impide que la medida cautelar pueda revisarse una vez que Villarejo comparezca en la Audiencia Nacional este miércoles y tras estudiar los "informes médicos obrantes en autos y de los que se están realizando".
Villarejo y el también comisario Carlos Salamanca -en libertad provisional desde el pasado 6 de marzo- están imputados por su presunta integración en una trama con la que se habrían lucrado con servicios especializados de inteligencia y facilitado la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos no comunitarios en territorio español.
