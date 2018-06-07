Público
Violencia de género Aprobado el proyecto de ley para que las mujeres maltratadas puedan optar a una vivienda pública en Madrid sin denuncia

La normativa planteada por el Gobierno regional amplía más allá de los servicios sociales el tipo de profesionales que pueden acreditar la situación de una víctima de violencia de género

Manifestación contra la violencia machista / EFE

El pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid ha aprobado este jueves un proyecto de ley que modifica la legislación regional contra violencia de género, de forma que las víctimas puedan acceder a una vivienda pública con un informe de servicios sociales u otros profesionales como los sanitarios, sin necesidad de denuncia.

El proyecto de ley planteado por el Gobierno regional para modificar la Ley Integral contra la Violencia de Género de la Comunidad de Madrid, de 2005, ya había introducido parte de estos cambios.

Sin embargo, el texto aprobado este jueves  por unanimidad contempla más modificaciones introducidas por la oposición, ya que amplía más allá de los servicios sociales el tipo de profesionales que pueden acreditar la situación de una víctima de violencia de género para acceder a una vivienda pública sin necesidad de denuncia.

Así, si no hubiera denuncia previa bastaría con presentar un informe técnico acreditativo por parte de los servicios municipales de atención integral a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género.

Este documento pasa a ser vinculante por Ley, al igual que la resolución administrativa por acoso sexual o acoso por razón de sexo y el informe elaborado por los servicios sociales.

Los profesionales sanitarios, educativos o de salud mental también podrán proponer conceder a una mujer la condición de víctima de violencia de género para que acceda a una vivienda pública, pero en estos casos la Dirección General de la Mujer tendrá que validar los informes en el plazo máximo de un mes.

El proyecto de ley aprobado también establece que los centros de acogida tienen por objeto "dispensar alojamiento seguro, así como manutención y otros gastos a las mujeres y personas a su cargo por el tiempo necesario para llevar a cabo su recuperación" con un máximo de 12 meses.

