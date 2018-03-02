La Plataforma 7N contra las Violencias Machistas ha pedido al presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, que destituya a la ministra de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad, Dolors Montserrat, por no haber puesto en marcha "ni una sola de las medidas" del Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género.
La organización feminista ha enviado una carta al responsable del Ejecutivo en la que reclama "el cese inmediato de Dolors Montserrat al frente de las políticas de igualdad del Gobierno".
"Han pasado más de cuatro meses desde que el Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género fuese aprobado en el Congreso de los Diputados y no se ha puesto en marcha ni una sola de las medidas en él contenidas", explica en un comunicado.
En la misiva critican que Montserrat no ha sabido defender la financiación del pacto frente al Ministerio de Hacienda, ni ha aprobado un crédito extraordinario para incluir su financiación.
En una reunión que han mantenido con el fiscal general del Estado, Julián Sánchez Melgar, y la fiscal de Sala de Violencia sobre la Mujer, Pilar Martín Nájera, las feministas han reclamado formación de los operadores jurídicos en violencia de género, en especial para los fiscales, "siendo insuficiente la duración actual de los cursos para adquirir un conocimiento profundo y sensible en la materia".
Las feministas trasladaron la necesidad de una labor más activa por parte de la Fiscalía a la hora de pedir medidas penales y civiles, como la suspensión del régimen de visitas y la patria potestad a padres maltratadores condenados.
"Desde la Fiscalía General del Estado se han comprometido a elaborar un instrumento para dar curso adecuado a las cuestiones planteadas", concluye el comunicado.
