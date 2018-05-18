Público
Violencia Machista El Congreso pacta un aumento de 50 millones en la partida del Gobierno para luchar contra la violencia machista

PP, Ciudadanos, PNV, UPN, Coalición Canaria, Nueva Canarias y Foro Asturias han acordado un aumento de la financiación directa de la Administración General del Estado. 

Congreso de los diputados - EFE

PP, Ciudadanos, PNV, UPN, Coalición Canaria, Nueva Canarias y Foro Asturias han acordado este jueves en el Congreso un aumento de la financiación directa de la Administración General del Estado en 50 millones de euros para actuaciones de prevención integral de la violencia de género.

Esta cuantía se suma a los 80 millones que ya se incluían en el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2018, de los que algo más de la mitad se destinan al Ministerio del Interior para la protección de las víctimas. Los partidos que han acordado esta nueva actuación precisan que estos 50 millones más se incluyen "sin perjuicio de la aportación que tienen que realizar las comunidades autónomas y entidades locales", también en compromiso con el Pacto firmado y que supone una cuantía de 120 millones.

Según han informado fuentes parlamentarias, este acuerdo entre los siete partidos se plasmará a través de una enmienda conjunta que se llevará a votación al Pleno del Congreso que se celebrará la próxima semana y en el que se votará el proyecto de PGE. Las mismas fuentes han explicado que en los próximos días esperan que el resto de grupos parlamentarios se sumen a este acuerdo.

Movimientos feministas y grupos de la oposición recuerdan que estos 120 millones para luchar contra la violencia machista deberían estar incluidos en los presupuestos generales del Estado, tal y como se acordó en el pacto de Estado de Violencia de Género de 2017. Sin embargo, el Gobierno, dejando de lado su responsabilidad, pide a las Comunidades Autónomas (100) y a los Ayuntamientos (20) que detraigan de su financiación esas partidas que suponen un total de 1.000 millones a desarrollar en cinco años. 

