El Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha va a aprobar el próximo lunes el Anteproyecto de Ley para una Sociedad Libre de Violencia de Género. Entre las novedades de la ley están las ayudas económicas para los menores huérfanos de madre por violencia machista.
La nueva normativa pretende proteger a las mujeres víctimas de la violencia machista, así como a sus hijas e hijos. Recoge subsidios para los familiares en situación de dependencia si la mujer ha sido asesinada, pero también para la víctima. Además, se les ofrece servicios jurídicos y psicológicos a los menores y familiares en segundo grado de consaguiniedad.
La ley garantiza que las víctimas de violencia machista partirán con prioridad para acceder a puestos de trabajos y viviendas públicas. En el caso de las funcionarias, estas tendrán derecho a reducir su jornada laboral.
En el ámbito educacional se incorpora una nueva materia obligatoria en Infantil y Primaria para tratar de reducir la violencia y educar en valores de igualdad. También habrá nuevas medidas en la educación universitaria, se incluirá una especialización de posgrado en igualdad y recuperación de las víctimas.
El presidente de Castilla- La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, anunció el pasado sábado que el Consejo de Gobierno tomará en consideración este anteproyecto de Ley. Una normativa que considera "la más avanzada de España" en esta materia porque "una vida merece la pena más que cualquier presupuesto".
