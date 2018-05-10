Público
Público

Violencia Machista 'La Manada de Murcia' niega la violación en grupo a una mujer porque era prostituta

Los tres hombres acusados de abusar sexualmente de una mujer han quedado en libertad 24 horas después de ser detenidos y solo tendrán que cumplir una orden de alejamiento de su víctima. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Concentración en Murcia contra la sentencia de La Manada - EFE

Concentración en Murcia contra la sentencia de La Manada - EFE

Los tres hombres, conocidos como La Manada de Murcia y acusados de haber violado en grupo a una mujer en el municipio murciano de Beniaján, han quedado en libertad 24 horas después de ser detenidos. Los acusados aseguran que no hubo violación "porque la mujer es una prostituta".

Los tres detenidos de 28, 43 y 48 solo tendrán que cumplir una orden de alejamiento de su víctima. La víctima ha denunciado que la drogaron con una sustancia que le impedía moverse para, después, abusar de ella en la calle y en el piso de uno de ellos. A la mañana siguiente, la mujer acudió al Hospital a realizarse unas pruebas medicas que han demostrado que sí hubo agresión sexual. Frente a esto, los tres detenidos han asegurado ante la Guardia Civil que la joven es una prostituta.

Según fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Murcia, estos jóvenes seguirán siendo investigados por un delito de abuso sexual y no de agresión o violación.

Etiquetas